BJP MP and former Mumbai police chief Satypal Singh on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after his induction into the Union Ministry was confirmed and said he will work with all his effort in whatever role he is given.

Satyapal Singh, a 1980 batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre and a first time MP, said that he will put all his efforts to do perform the new duties being assigned to him.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and my people of Baghpat for all their support. I also thank all the honest government officials and the people who believe in the teachings of Swami Vivekananda,” Singh, who represents UP’s Baghpat constituency, told the media.

“I assure that I will conduct all my responsibilities will all my efforts… the ministry has not been confirmed to me yet,” he added.

Nine new faces, including former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.

The other entrants are Shiv Pratap Shukla from UP, Ashwini Choubey and R.K. Singh from Bihar, Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anantkumar Hegde from Karnataka, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan and former IAS officer K.J. Alphons.