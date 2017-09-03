President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat for two days from Sunday during which he will launch an irrigation project in the state’s Rajkot.

Begining his two day tour by visiting Sabarmati Ashram on Sunday, he will lay foundation stone of the irrigation project on Monday.

On Sunday, Kovind will also attend the launch of various social welfare programmes in Mehsana on the occasion of the 83rd birthday of Rashtrasant Acharya Padmasagarsuriji.

On Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI) Phase-II Link-4 at Rajkot, said a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

The SAUNI project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at filling 115 major dams by diverting floodwaters overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river to the drought areas. The water is to be carried through giant pipes.