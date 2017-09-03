The third major Cabinet reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that came to power in 2014 after a landslide victory; this time before the all important General Elections in the year 2019, took place in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday.

Nine new faces are inducted in PM Modi’s Cabinet. Four ministers — Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal — promoted for good work.

Former diplomat Hardeep Puri, former Union Home Secretary RK Singh, former bureaucrat KJ Alphons, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh and five other new faces including MPs Ashwini Choubey from Bihar and Anant Kumar Hegde from Karnataka are inducted into the Union Council of Ministers in the expansion and reshuffle.

The others to be inducted are Shiv Pratap Shukla, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Kumar, a Scheduled Caste member of Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has stayed tightly lipped about the Defence and Railway portfolio, with speculations of Nitin Gadkari to take additional charge of Railways Ministry while Suresh Parabhu likely to get Defence Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China to attend the BRICKS summit.

11: 04 AM IST | Kannanthanam J Alphons takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

1979 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, Alphons became famous as Delhi's Demolition Man when he headed the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings.

Kannanthanam set up NGO Janshakti in 1994, to get citizens to believe in their ability to make government accountable to people.

On retiring from the IAS, he contested Kerala assembly polls in 2006 to become an independent MLA from Kanjirappally.

11: 02 AM IST | Satya Pal Singh takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

A Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, he is a former IPS officer of the 1980 batch.

A Commissioner of Police of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, he helped dismantle organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s.

10: 59 AM IST | Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

A Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, he is member of the Standing Committee on Finance and Chairperson of the Fellowship Committee.

A sports enthusiast, Shekhawat has participated at national inter-university basket ball tournaments and is President of Basketball India Players Association

10: 56 AM IST | Hardeep Puri takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

Hardeep Puri has been a Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador to Brazil and Britain and Permanent Representative of India to UN in Geneva.

He is President and Chairman of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) think tank and was Vice President of International Peace Institute, New York.

10: 55 AM IST | Raj Kumar Singh takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar, Singh is a former Home Secretary.

An IAS officer of the 1975 batch, he has served in key positions like Defence Production Secretary and Joint Secretary, Home.

He is known for his contributions to schemes for police modernisation and prison modernisation and laying down a framework for Disaster Management.

10: 53 AM IST | Anantkumar Hegde takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

A Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada, he is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Human Resource Development.

He is the Founder President of Kadamba, an NGO working in the field of rural development, rural health, SHGs, rural marketing and other rural welfare programmes.

10: 51 AM IST | Virendra Kumar takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

Virendra Kumar is a six-term Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh.

He was also a part of the JP movement and went to jail for 16 months under MISA during the Emergency.

Hailing from the Scheduled Caste community, Kumar is said to have worked for removing barriers of caste and class and building orphanages, schools and old age homes.

10: 49 AM IST | Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar, Choubey is presently a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates and Standing Committee on Energy.

Choubey is credited with the slogan “Ghar – Ghar me ho Shauchalaya ka nirman, Tabhi hoga Ladli Bitiya ka Kanyadaan” and has helped construct 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families.

10: 47 AM IST | Shiv Prakash Shukla takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

A Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Shukla is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development. Elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for four consecutive times in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996,

10: 45 AM IST | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath in Rashtrapati Bhawan

He is one of the prominent face representing the Muslim community in the council of ministers. He has also defended his party if fighting the perceptions following a series of mob attacks over beef by cow vigilantes. Naqvi is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

10: 43 AM IST | Nirmala Sitharaman administered oath by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind

While India and China were in caught a lengthy stand-off at Doklam, Sitharaman travelled to China for BRICS meeting. She is also one of the main spokesperson for the BJP party. She is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, as well as a Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance headed by Arun Jaitley.

10: 41 AM IST | Piyush Ved Prakash Goyal takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Apart from fulfilling BJP’s dream of electrifying villages, he has also boosted power production. He is currently serving as the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines. He is also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and was earlier the National Treasurer of the BJP. Sources suggest that he is likely to be given the Railways portfolio.

10: 40 AM IST | Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as minister in PM Modi’s Cabinet.

Dharmendra Debendra Pradhan a BJP leader and the current Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the PM Modi-led NDA Government. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2012 from Bihar state. He is said to have pleased PM Modi by delivering on his ‘Give it up’ scheme for people to give up subsidised cooking gas or LPG voluntarily.

10: 36 AM IST | President Ram Nath Kovind arrives. Oath-taking ceremony to being

10: 32 AM IST | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony. The PM will leave for China to attend the BRICKS summit at 12 noon today, shortly after the Cabinet reshuffle.

10: 23 AM IST | Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Suresh Prabhu reach Rashtrapati Bhawan. Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, oath taking ceremony to begin shortly.

10: 17 AM IST | The final list of portfolios allocated to the newly inducted ministers is likely to be known by 11:30 AM

10: 08 AM IST | Top BJP senior leaders including party president Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley along with the 9 new faces to be inducted into PM Modi’s Cabinet have reached Rashtrapati Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony that is going to start shortly.

Sources say that Uma Bharti who was asked to resign might be given another portfolio later. She is not present in Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Bharti is at an event in Varanasi.

09: 51 AM IST | Unhappy over not being kept in the loop about the reshuffle, BJP ally Shiv Sena has decided to skip the oath taking ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

09: 49 AM IST | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has confirmed that the party has received no invitation from BJP as yet.

“I’ve not got any invitation to join PM Modi’s Cabinet. We have gotten information only from the media,” Nitish Kumar told media.

Earlier, another senior JD(U) had told media they had not received any communication from BJP.

“Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow,” a senior JD(U) leader had said.

09: 38 AM IST | BJP President Amit Shah is also at meeting taking place at PM Modi’s residence in the capital. Sources say Piyush Goyal is likely to be inducted as the new Railway Minister.

09: 25 AM IST | Here are names and brief profiles of new ministers:

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Puri has been a Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador to Brazil and Britain and Permanent Representative of India to UN in Geneva.

He has served as Chairman of the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee as well as the UN Security Council President.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

A Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, he is member of the Standing Committee on Finance and Chairperson of the Fellowship Committee. A tech-savvy farmer with a simple lifestyle, he is one of the most followed political leaders on Quora Q&A blogging sit).

A sports enthusiast, Shekhawat has participated at national inter-university basket ball tournaments and is President of Basketball India Players Association. He has an MA and MPhil in Philosophy from Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur.

Satya Pal Singh

A Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, he is a former IPS officer of the 1980 batch, and has been awarded Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak and a Special Service Medal for extraordinary work in the Maoist areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in 1990.

A Commissioner of Police of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, he helped dismantle organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s.

Kannanthanam J Alphons

1979 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, Alphons became famous as Delhi’s Demolition Man when he headed the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings. This got him listed in Time Magazine’s list of 100 Young Global Leaders in 1994.

Born in Manimala village in Kerala’s Kottayam district, he pioneered the literacy movement in India and as District Collector of Kottayam made it the first 100 percent literate town in India in 1989.

Shiv Pratap Shukla

A Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Shukla is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development.

Elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for four consecutive times in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996, he was a state Cabinet Minister for eight years and is known for his work in fields of rural development, education and prison reform.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar, Choubey is presently a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates and Standing Committee on Energy.

Choubey has been elected for five consecutive terms to the Bihar Assembly and has held important portfolios including Health, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering as state minister for eight years.

Virendra Kumar

Virendra Kumar is a six-term Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh. He is presently a Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, and has been Chairman of the Joint Committee on Office of Profit and Member of National Social Security Board.

During his stint in Parliament, he has been a Member of the Committees on Labour and Welfare, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Privileges, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Anantkumar Hegde

A Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada, he is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Human Resource Development.

Elected as an MP for the first time at the age of 28, he has been a member of the lower house for five terms.

He has been a member of multiple parliamentary standing committees and has also been a member of the Spices Board of India for four terms.

Raj Kumar Singh

Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar, Singh is a former Home Secretary. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Health and Family Welfare, Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances and Law and Justice.

An IAS officer of the 1975 batch, he has served in key positions like Defence Production Secretary and Joint Secretary, Home.

09: 14 AM IST | There is speculation that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may shed the additional charge of Defence he is holding now. Jaitley has been holding additional charge of the Defence Ministry after Manohar Parikkar left the portfolio to take charge as the Chief Minister of Goa.

The last Cabinet reshuffle took place in July last year, in which Modi inducted 19 new faces and elevated Minister of State for Environment Prakash Javadekar to Cabinet rank. Five junior ministers were also dropped.

The size of the ministry at the moment is 73, including the Prime Minister. Of them 24 are of the Cabinet rank, 12 Ministers of State with independent charge while 36 are Ministers of State.

09: 10 AM IST | Four ministers elevated along with the 9 new faces are meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

09: 08 AM IST | Meanwhile, reacting to the news of reshuffle, BJP’s ally Shiv Sena slammed the Saffron Party for keeping them away with the development. Shiv Sena claimed that it was only through media that they came to know about it.

“Got to know about Cabinet reshuffle from media. Everyone worries about what happens at the centre but I care about Mumbai,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Surprisingly, Nitish Kumar JD(U) — latest ally in Bihar — also seems to be missing out on the list of probables getting berths in the Cabinet reshuffle.

09: 02 AM IST | In a tweet, President of India Ram Nath Kovind has informed that the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of Union govt will take place at 10.30 AM today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the ceremony tehe President will leave for Gujarat for two days during which he will launch an irrigation project in the state’s Rajkot.