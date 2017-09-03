The stage is all set for what is said to be one of the major cabinet reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Four Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders were promoted in the mega reshuffle for acing in their fields.

The ministers who were elevated to the cabinet ranks are Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal.

Apart from enjoying the faith and confidence of BJP President Amit Shah, the ministers are said to be rewarded for taking forward PM Modi’s schemes and fulfilling the dreams of many.

Here is all you need to know about the ministers who were elevated today:

Nirmala Sitharaman: While India and China were in caught a lengthy stand-off at Doklam, Sitharaman travelled to China for BRICS meeting. She is also one of the main spokesperson for the BJP party. She is a politician and represents the state of Karnataka in Rajys Sabha and also serves as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, as well as a Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance headed by Arun Jaitley.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: He is one of the prominent face representing the Muslim community in the council of ministers. He has also defended his party if fighting the perceptions following a series of mob attacks over beef by cow vigilantes. Naqvi is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

Piyush Goyal: Apart from fulfilling BJP’s dream of electrifying villages, he has also boosted power production. He is currently serving as the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines. He is also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and was earlier the National Treasurer of the BJP. Sources suggest that he is likely to be given the Railways portfolio.

Meanwhile, Suresh Parbhu is likely to get Defense or MEA as his new portfolio.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Dharmendra Debendra Pradhan a BJP leader and the current Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the PM Modi-led NDA Government. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2012 from Bihar state. He is said to have pleased PM Modi by delivering on his ‘Give it up’ scheme for people to give up subsidised cooking gas or LPG voluntarily.

Apart from the elevation of these four ministers, around six were shown the door after failing to fulfil their designated duties.