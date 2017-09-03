A lot of eye brows were raised and questions were asked on the absence of the former Union Minister for Water Resource minister, Uma Bharti at one of the mega cabinet reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The mega reshuffle which took place today at Ashok Hall of Parliament was witnessed by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and many other senior members apart from sadhvi-turned politician, Uma Bharti.

Meanwhile, Uma Bharti, in a tweet told everyone that she was at her constituency in Jhansi, Lalitpur to attend an event.

In the tweet, Uma Bharti said:

वाराणसी में नहीं हूँ अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र झाँसी-ललितपुर में हूँ, पहले से तय कार्यक्रम संकल्प से सिद्दी में भाग ले रही हूँ. — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 3, 2017

Earlier on September 1st, the Union Minister had tendered her resignation which was speculated do be on health grounds.

Including Uma Bharti, 5 other leaders also tendered their resignations ahead of much-speculated today’s reshuffle.

According to reports, Union ministers Uma Bharati, Radha Mohan Singh, Giriraj Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sanjiv Baliyan were understood to have resigned after a nudge from the party to pave way for the Cabinet reshuffle.

Reports suggest that Uma Bharti was once termed as one of the most suited person to take up the cleaning up of river Ganga after years of failed efforts.

But, despite being in power for almost 3 years and spending a huge budget on the campaign, the minister failed to deliver any results.