Coming out as a major development in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle, Sureh Prabhu has likely stepped down from the Railway Ministry paving way for Piyush Goyal to take up the throne.

Putting an end to the speculations surrounding Suresh Prabhu’s resignation from the Railway Ministry, Prabhu took to his Twitter handle and thanked all the employees of the Railways for their love and support.

In the tweet, Suresh Prabhu said, “Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support, love, goodwill. I will always cherish these memories with me. Wishing u all a great life.”

The Railway Ministry which was previously being headed by Suresh Prabhu is likely to be taken over by Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu will get the Sitharaman’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The mega cabinet reshuffle, which is said to be done in wake of upcoming 2019 elections, 9 ministers were sworn-in and 4 were elevated as a reward for fulfilling their duties. The elevation included the former Power minister Piyush Goyal.