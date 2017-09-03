All but three ministers took oath in Hindi on Sunday during a swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in which nine new ministers were inducted and four Ministers of State were elevated to the Cabinet.

The three ministers who took oath in English were Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri and former bureaucrat Alphons Kannanthanam.

Sitharaman has been promoted to the cabinet while Puri and Kannanthanam became Ministers of State.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the three others who became cabinet ministers, took their oath in Hindi.

Others who took oath in Hindi were Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde, R.K. Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Satya Pal Singh, all of whom became Ministers of State.