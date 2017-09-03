Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elevated in the major cabinet shuffle today for her outstanding performance, has now been named as the new Defence minister of the country. Sitharaman takes the Defence portfolio from Arun Jaitley who had been handling two portfolios — Finance Ministry and Defence Ministry.

Interestingly, Nirmala Sitharaman now becomes the second woman Defence Minister of India after Indira Gandhi and is the first full time woman Defence Minister.

Apart from taking up the Defence ministry, Sitharaman also joins Sushma Swaraj as a member of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Addressing the media, Arun Jaitley had expressed that he was no longer interested in handling defence portfolio.

According to reports, the portfolio of Commerce & Industry which was being looked by Sitharam will now fall on the shoulder of former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu.

Prabhu’s Railway Ministry will be headed by Piyush Goyal, who was also elevated for carrying forward PM Modi’s schemes and fulfilling his duties.

Meanwhile, Uma Bharti’s ministry for Water Resource has been handed over to Road Transport and Highways and Shipping minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Reportedly, Uma Bharti who was seen missing from the swearing-in of the new cabinet ministers said that she was in her constituency Jhansi, attending an event.