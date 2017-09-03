The third major Cabinet reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that came to power in 2014 after a landslide victory; this time before the all important General Elections in the year 2019, took place in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday.

Nine new faces are inducted in PM Modi’s Cabinet. Four ministers — Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal — promoted for good work.

Former diplomat Hardeep Puri, former Union Home Secretary RK Singh, former bureaucrat KJ Alphons, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh and five other new faces including MPs Ashwini Choubey from Bihar and Anant Kumar Hegde from Karnataka are inducted into the Union Council of Ministers in the expansion and reshuffle.

The others to be inducted are Shiv Pratap Shukla, a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Kumar, a Scheduled Caste member of Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Here is the complete list of the ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet:

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues.

CABINET MINISTERS

Shri Raj Nath Singh: Minister of Home Affairs. Smt. Sushma Swaraj: Minister of External Affairs. Shri Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. Shri Suresh Prabhu: Minister of Commerce and Industry. Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Sushri Uma Bharati: Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Minister of Women and Child Development. Shri Ananthkumar: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Minister of Civil Aviation. Shri Anant Geete: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines. Shri Chaudhary Birender Singh: Minister of Steel. Shri Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs. Shri Radha Mohan Singh: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Shri Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Human Resource Development. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Shri Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Defence. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space. Dr. Mahesh Sharma: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Shri Giriraj Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Shri Manoj Sinha: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Shri Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Shri Alphons Kannanthanam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



MINISTERS OF STATE