Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday congratulated his party colleague Nirmala Sitharaman on being appointed the country’s first full-fledged woman Defence Minister.

“Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India’s next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best,” Parrikar, a former Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi government, tweeted soon after she was sworn-in as cabinet minister and allocated the portfolio.

Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India's next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) September 3, 2017

Parrikar, who served as Defence Minister from 2014 to 2017, returned to state politics after the Goa Assembly elections earlier this year. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was holding additional charge of the key ministry.

Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had twice held charge of Defence.