Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was on Sunday also allocated portfolios of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Uma Bharti, who had these portfolios, has now been given charge of Drinking Water and Sanitation which was held by Narendra Singh Tomar.

Tomar, who retains his other portfolios of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has also been given Mines, which was earlier with Piyush Goyal, now the new Railways Minister.

Harsh Vardhan, who was given charge of Environment Ministry after death of Anil Madhav Dave earlier this year, retains the portfolio, while Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who held Minority Affairs as Minister of State (Independent Charge), has been elevated to cabinet status with the same responsibility.

