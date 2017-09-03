Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader K. C. Tyagi on Sunday denied receiving any invite for the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where nine new members were inducted in the council of ministers while four others were elevated to cabinet rank.

“Where was the invitation? You ask the BJP or the Rashtrapati Bhavan whether they sent any invitation to JD-U. We did not receive any invite for the ceremony,” Tyagi told IANS over the phone before hanging up.

JD-U leaders were expected to be present at the ceremony since the party had recently entered into an alliance with BJP after Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar broke up hsi his partnership with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.

Congress also attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of using force to submit parties to come with it.

“Although you can force people to defect to your side… one thing is for sure that nobody wants to be in your government because your it has gone unstable,” Congress leader Manish Tewari told press here.