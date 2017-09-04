On Monday morning, two terrorists were gunned down after an encounter broke out between the security forces and the militants in Sopore’s Shangergund area in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The two terrorists gunned down belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

According to sources, the security forces were tipped-off about the presence of some militants in the area after which they launched a search operation in the area.

The security forces receiving information about the presence of militants in Shankar Gund area on the outskirts of Sopore town were preparing to cordon off and search the place when the incident occurred.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants started firing triggering the encounter,” a police officer said

Baramulla district has been turning into a battle ground between the security forces and militants, who try to infiltrate the border.

Recently on August 23, a serious lapse in jail securities was pointed out after 20 cell phones have been seized in a raid in the district of Baramulla.

Acting on a tip-off that cell phones and other incriminating evidence was being used in the jail, a joint search was conducted by the Baramulla district Police and Jail authorities around midnight on 22 August.