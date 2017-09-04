Speaking at the Plenary Session of 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted the need to eradicate poverty and highlighted the need for cooperation as an important module for peace and development. The PM said that partnership and innovation should be our key fundamentals to achieve strong BRICS alliance.

Addressing the meet, PM Modi said, “A strong BRICS partnership and innovation I am sure will be the instrument for progress.”

Speaking further, the PM said that we all are on a mission to eradicate poverty; to ensure the health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education and will take necessary steps for the cause.

He also stressed on the need of the Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF.

The PM said that New Development Bank (NDB) — formerly referred to as the BRICS Development Bank — has already started disbursing loans in pursuit to mobilize sources of infrastructure and sustainable development in BRICS countries.

He said that all the BRICS nations can work together and closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda and work towards clean energy.

Reached Xiamen for BRICS Summit. Looking forward to the Summit deliberations. Glad to see the Indian community welcoming so warmly. pic.twitter.com/FUUGfqoC0N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2017

The 9th BRICS Summit began in China on Sunday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to meet on the sidelines of the three-day event.

Earlier, addressing the summit of the five member — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — with emerging economies, Chinese President Xi Jinping asked all the members that they must shelve their differences and accommodate each other’s concerns by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication.

The 3-day BRICS summit started with Brics Business Council amid the havoc caused by the Typhoon Mawar.

Addressing the Summit the Chinese President urged all the 5 countries to actively take part in global governance. He said that without the participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be resolved.

PM Modi will attend the BRICS restricted session and its plenary session on Monday.