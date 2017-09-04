A Dera Sacha Sauda supporter was found hanging in Ambala jail, where he was serving time for his involvement in Panchkula violence that occurred on August 25 during Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s CBI court hearing.

Inmates of the deceased found him hanging in the toilet of the jail. According to reports, it has been seen as a potential suicide and for what drove the man to commit such action is yet to be ascertained.

Police confirmed the person as Ravinder, a 28-year-old resident of Sarsawa, Uttar Pradesh. The police further said that the deceased used a piece of cloth to hang himself in the early hours on Sunday.

Ravinder was arrested along with several others in connection with violence that broke out in Panchkula during Ram Rahim’s hearing involving a 15-year-old rape case.

Ramifications of the violence were immense resulting in property damage worth millions and multiple casualties.

Dera Sacha Sauda leader Ram Rahim Singh was later sentenced to 20 years of prison.