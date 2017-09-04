In a bid to crack a whip on charges of terror funding, National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday summoned Jammu and Kashmir High Court lawyer Mian Qayoom in connection to the case. Mian Qayoom has been asked to be present at the NIA office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Qayoom’s name came up during the course of an investigation by the NIA which led him being summoned for questioning in connection with the probe.

Known to be close to the Separatists, Qayoom is currently also the president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

The development comes after NIA last week also questioned Naeem and Naseem Geelani, sons of Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, in connection with its ongoing probe. Besides Geelani’s sons, Ghulam Nabi Bhatt, a separatist leader, was also being questioned by the counter-terror agency.

Notably, in a major crackdown, NIA on July 24 arrested seven separatist leaders in connection with its probe into terror funding from Pakistan and militant groups based there.

The arrested separatists include Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah and Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.

Terror fund probe: NIA summons J&K HC lawyer Miyan Qayoom pic.twitter.com/1baPH8msgj — NewsX (@NewsX) September 4, 2017

The development comes as a part of an ongoing investigation on the suspicion of involvement of the separatist leaders in channeling the money from across the border for fuelling terror related activities in the Valley.

Earlier in June, NIA seized over Rs 1 crore during nearly two dozen raids conducted in various Separatists locations in Srinagar, Delhi, and Haryana.

NIA had initiated a preliminary inquiry (PE) against Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and his close aide and Hurriyat provincial President Nayeem Khan after he in a TV sting operation confessed that Hurriyat leaders have been receiving funds from Pakistan for subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.