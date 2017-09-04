The family of Anitha, who committed suicide after failing to crack the National Common Entrance Exam (NEET ), has refused to accept Rs 7 lakh in compensation from Tamil Nadu government demanding scrapping of the NEET.

They have further vowed not to accept any financial aid from the government, saying that Anitha did not give up her life for any compensation.

Anitha’s family rejected the aid from district collector G Laxmi Priya, who personally visited the house of deceased to hand over the cheque.

The suicide has caused an uproar in Tamil Nadu and protests have broken out in several parts of the state. Opposition has lambasted the state government for not addressing the concerns of underprivileged students of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, several student unions and political parties are planning to stage protests against state and Central governments.

May 17 Movement, Tamil National Civil Rights activist group, has said that they will protest in front of the BJP office and plan to lay seizure on TN Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s residence.

Meanwhile, retaliating to the widespread attack, BJP has alleged foul play in Anitha’s death and has called her suicide a conspiracy.

Anitha was a routine topper in school and also aced her state board exams with flying colours, but she failed to get through the NEET exam. She moved Supreme Court requesting the judiciary to look into the unfair advantage big city students, who can afford expensive coaching, get over the rural and comparatively poorer students in NEET.