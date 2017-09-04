At least one National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) — NSCN(K) — terrorist has been killed and one other is injured in a security operation conducted by Indian Army special forces on Monday in Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh near Indo-Myanmar border.

As per reports, one AK-56, one radio set, one hand grenade and live bullets has been recovered in the combat. Also one Indian Army personnel has been injured. Though the operation is still underway.

The Indian Army special forces received a tip-off following which the security operation was started.

The security operation has taken place just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Myanmar. The special forces are the ones who also conducted surgical strikes.

Speaking on the security operation, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said, “It’s normal routine operation. Such operations happen everyday. Nothing big about them.”

#IndiaStrikesBack—@AshishSinghNews brings you the latest on special operation conducted by Indian Army along Indo-Myanmar border pic.twitter.com/e1bdP8D0YQ — NewsX (@NewsX) September 4, 2017

(This is a developing story, more details awaited …)