Former Union Minister and Trinamool Congress sitting Lok Sabha member Sultan Ahmed died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest, a city hospital said. He was 64.

“Sultan Ahmed died around 11.30 a.m. at home. He was brought dead to the hospital…,” the hospital spokesperson said.

Ahmed is survived by his wife and two sons. He was the deputy leader of Trinamool’s parliamentary party.

West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences in a tweet.

“Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP and my long time colleague. Condolences to his family.”

Ahmed was also the Mohammedan Sporting football club president since 2009. His name figured in the Narada sting case.

First Published | 4 September 2017 4:25 PM
