Asking for a detailed reply from the central government, Supreme Court on Monday rejected the interim direction on plea against the government to deported back illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar on the grounds of violating international human rights conventions.

Hearing the plea filed by two immigrants challenging the fate of Rohingya Muslim in India, the apex court said that the government should provide a detailed report of their future course of action on the matter.

The petitioners stated that they were facing persecution in Myanmar and opposed the decision to send them back. The plea was heard by the apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The development comes after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last month had asked Centre over its plan of action to deport the Rohingya immigrants.

Notably, there are over 16,000 Rohingyas in India registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) while the unregistered tally would take the figure to be over 40,000.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the Rohingyas not registered with UNHCR were illegal immigrants. The Minister also told the parliament that the states were asked to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Earlier, alarmed with the increasing number of Rohingya Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Central government as well as the state government are checking their presence in the country and are planning to deport them to Myanmar under the Foreigners Act.

As per reports, these Rohingya Muslims who have been living in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir from the past 5-7 years had fled their homes to take refuge in the northern part of India.

They illegally entered India through either the Indo-Bangladesh border or the Indo-Myanmar border or may have travelled through the Bay of Bengal.

The issue regarding the illegal stay of Rohingya Muslims was recently discussed at a high-level meeting convened by union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and attended by Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Braj Raj Sharma and director general of police SP Vaid.

Although the government of India is forming a policy to detect and deport the Rohingyas to Myanmar, the affair won’t be an easy one considering the fact that Myanmar does not accept them as its citizens and calls them ‘Bengali interlopers’.

Rohingya Muslims living here are not found to be linked to any terror activity, despite Lashker-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed having referred to them as ‘brothers’ and spoken against their prosecution in Myanmar. But Indian security agencies fear that they might become easy prey to Pakistan’s ISI to support ‘jihad’ and create trouble in J&K.