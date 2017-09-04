Hours after Indian Army neutralized two militants in a gunfight in the Baramulla district, three jawans got injured after terrorist lobbed a grenade on CRPF patrolling party in Anantnag’s Qazigund area in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place when the patrolling party, on a regular visit was blindsided by the terrorists who hurled a grenade. The security forces have cordoned the area and have begun the search operation.

The injured jawans were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

The attack comes on the same day as security forces killed militants in Sopore’s Shangergund area in J&K after getting specific Intel about their presence in the region.

The two terrorists gunned down belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

The security forces receiving information about the presence of militants in Shankar Gund area on the outskirts of Sopore town were preparing to cordon off and search the place when the incident occurred.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants started firing triggering the encounter,” a police officer said

Baramulla district has been turning into a battle ground between the security forces and militants, who try to infiltrate the border.

Recently on August 23, a serious lapse in jail securities was pointed out after 20 cell phones have been seized in a raid in the district of Baramulla.

Acting on a tip-off that cell phones and other incriminating evidence were being used in the jail, a joint search was conducted by the Baramulla district Police and Jail authorities around midnight on 22 August.