A 54-year-old British national, Murry Ward was arrested on Monday by Delhi Police on charges of sodomising children. He is currently in custody of the local police and British High Commission has been informed about the entire matter to further the proceedings.

The matter came to light after a student from a blind school in the national capital complained against Murry and later, several other students opened up about the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of the accused.

The police took cognisance of it and started a probe which resulted in arrest of the paedophile.

As per reports, Murry used to give generous donations to a blind school and this gave him access to the school. He regularly interacted with blind students of the school and used to lure them into sexual activities.

The accused has been suffering from paralysis and is undergoing treatment for the same.