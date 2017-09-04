Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said some “objectionable items” were seized during searches at and sanitisation of 117 ‘Naam Charcha Ghars’ of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana following the arrest of its convicted chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“The dera authorities have deposited its firearms with the state government and are cooperating with the state government,” Khattar told media persons in Rewari in south Haryana, without eleborating on the nature of items seized from the dera.

Police sources said weapons and other objects that could be used in violence were seized from the campus.

About searches at other campuses of various deras in Haryana, Khattar said: “It is okay if these are running in a proper manner. Action will be taken if a complaint is received.”

The dera chief was convicted by a CBI Special Court in Panchkula on August 25 on two counts of rape of his female disciples. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The conviction led to violence by Dera followers in Panchkula and Sirsa towns in Haryana, leaving 38 people dead and 264 others injured.