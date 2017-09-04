Goa, one of the top tourism destinations in the country, should host electronic dance music (EDM) festivals based on classical music, musical plays and folk music, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Monday.

“Is Sunburn the only EDM, is there nothing else? There is classical music, folk songs, natya geet (musical plays), there can be so many EDMs. Goans need music. We are not against music,” Ajgaonkar told reporters here.

“To promote tourism, music is necessary. You need EDMs to attract national and international tourists. We need good music, which promotes our culture and tradition,” he said.

Goa has been a destination for EDM festivals, some of the biggest being Sunburn and Supersonic, which have been held for several years now, barring 2016, when no major EDM festival was held in the state.

Ajgaonkar also said that the organisers of Sunburn this year had not approached the government for permissions for the event to be held in the coastal state, which attracts over six million tourists every year.

“We have not given permission for Sunburn. We have not even been given a proposal by Sunburn for an EDM,” Ajgaonkar said.