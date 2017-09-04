A- A A+

Goa, one of the top tourism destinations in the country, should host electronic dance music (EDM) festivals based on classical music, musical plays and folk music, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Monday.

“Is Sunburn the only EDM, is there nothing else? There is classical music, folk songs, natya geet (musical plays), there can be so many EDMs. Goans need music. We are not against music,” Ajgaonkar told reporters here.

“To promote tourism, music is necessary. You need EDMs to attract national and international tourists. We need good music, which promotes our culture and tradition,” he said.

ALSO READ: AAP demands apology from Goa minister for mocking NRIs

Goa has been a destination for EDM festivals, some of the biggest being Sunburn and Supersonic, which have been held for several years now, barring 2016, when no major EDM festival was held in the state.

Ajgaonkar also said that the organisers of Sunburn this year had not approached the government for permissions for the event to be held in the coastal state, which attracts over six million tourists every year.

“We have not given permission for Sunburn. We have not even been given a proposal by Sunburn for an EDM,” Ajgaonkar said.

 

First Published | 4 September 2017 8:47 PM
Read News On:

EDM festivals

EDM music

Sunburn Music Festival

Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Need classical, folk music-based EDMs: Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar

(Latest News in English from Newsx)