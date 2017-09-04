Armed criminals looted Rs 53 lakh from a bank in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Monday, not Rs 90 lakh as thought earlier, police said.

“Initially it was indicated that Rs 90 lakh was looted but the corrected figure is Rs 53 lakh. An operation has been launched to arrest the criminals,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson RK Mallik said.

According to police, a gang of eight unidentified criminals barged into United Bank of India (UBI) branch at the Azad roundabout in Deoghar, and took cash from the bank’s cash chest at gunpoint.

The criminals also looted cash from customers and also took away the CCTV footage when they fled.

The bank had opened on Monday after two-day holiday.

In another incident, criminals looted Rs 3 lakh from a petrol pump from Chattarapur of Palamu district.