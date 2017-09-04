Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who assumed charge of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry on Monday, said he will soon set up a task force for speedy implementation of various programmes of the ministry.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge of the new ministry, Gadkari said he would ensure that all programmes and projects of his ministry were executed in a definite time frame.

He said that various other ministries like Drinking Water and Sanitation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Urban Development would have to work together to achieve the objectives set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I will work for a corruption-free and transparent system in the ministry with the help of everyone. Most of the programmes (of the ministry) have taken a shape and are about to take off,” he said.

Gadkari’s ministry oversees the “Namami Gange” programme or the mission to clean the Ganga river, which is considered holy by the Hindus. It is one of the flagship programmes of the Narendra Modi government.