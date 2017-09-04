Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday gave his nod to the proposal to set up Mohalla Clinics (community clinics) in Delhi.

The Lt. Governor’s approval, however, came with a rider. He has asked the Delhi government to ensure complete transparency in selecting premises for these clinics, appointment of staff, determination of patients’ footfall and utilisation of resources.

“These safeguards are aimed at developing a robust healthcare system besides addressing the complaints received in the implementation of clinics so far,” a statement from the Lt. Governor’s Office said.

It quoted Baijal as saying that the selection of premises for setting up Mohalla Clinics should be made through a transparent and objective mechanism “in such a way that the existing healthcare facilities are utilised in an optimum manner” and the facilities are accessible to all, especially the weaker sections, “without any duplication of scarce public resources”.

In case of private premises, the selection of premises and fixing of rent should be through a transparent open process as per prevalent Public Works Department (PWD) norms, he noted.

Baijal also emphasised that the doctors and other staff engaged in these clinics should be “properly qualified” and engaged through a transparent mechanism.

“To check complaints of data rigging, it has been advised that the administrative department must develop a sound mechanism to verify the number of footfalls claimed in the clinic.”

“It has also been decided that the administrative department should evolve and migrate within six months to an online system based on Aadhaar/biometrics of patients,” it said.

“The Lt Governor has also asked the department to ensure that all requisite instructions and codal formalities should be followed with proper oversight while incurring expenditure for procurement, supply and/or outsourcing of services, medicines or goods,” the statement said.

The Lt. Governor stressed that the conditions laid down by the land owning agencies concerned for land use and construction of any temporary structure “must be strictly followed”.