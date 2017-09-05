A- A A+

The Rajasthan government on Monday suspended three doctors and put five awaiting posting orders after 86 children died in a government hospital in the state’s Banswara, an official said.

“The decision to this effect was taken after a departmental committee submitted its report to the state Medical & Health Department. Besides suspending three doctors and putting five doctors under awaiting posting orders, we have also taken disciplinary action against three other doctors and four nursing staff,” a senior official of the department told IANS.

The Rajasthan government on August 31 set up a committee to probe into alleged deaths of over 85 children in the last two months in the Banswara hospital.

ALSO READ: PM Modi should now raise issue of Masood Azhar: Congress

Banswara’s Chief Medical and Health Officer said that the district hospital recorded death of 86 children less than one month old in the July-August period and the reasons of death vary from birth asphyxia, to low weight and pneumonia and infections among other things.

Banswara, which is mainly a tribal area, has a population of 20 lakh but only one government hospital, which suffers from lack of doctors.

First Published | 5 September 2017 8:26 AM
Read News On:

Banswara hospital

hospitals in India

Rajasthan doctors

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Rajasthan suspends 3 doctors after 86 children die in Banswara

(Latest News in English from Newsx)