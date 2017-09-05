A major tragedy was avoided after an Air India Express aircraft veered off from taxiway at Kochi airport while approaching parking bay, on Tuesday morning. Reportedly the aircraft had 102 passengers on board.

Reports suggested that the aircraft with over 100 passengers on board veered off the taxiway as it landed around 2:39 AM this morning. All the passengers were evacuated safely from Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight.

According to a report by PTI, the nose-wheel of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft collapsed after it went off the taxiway.

Further commenting on the matter a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said that there were no casualties as all the passengers were evacuated safely.

An Air India express veered off from taxiway at Kochi airport while approaching parking bay, today. All passengers evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/T8zElXQPHe — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

#Visuals from Kochi: An Air India express veered off from taxiway at Kochi airport while approaching parking bay, today. All safe. pic.twitter.com/FMlUbDQQTz — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

“All passengers were evacuated through ladder. All are safe. No casualties,” he said.

Post the incident, an inquiry has been ordered and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is also said to be investigating the matter personally.

The aircraft has been grounded for now.