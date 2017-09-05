A- A A+

A major tragedy was avoided after an Air India Express aircraft veered off from taxiway at Kochi airport while approaching parking bay, on Tuesday morning. Reportedly the aircraft had 102 passengers on board.

Reports suggested that the aircraft with over 100 passengers on board veered off the taxiway as it landed around 2:39 AM this morning. All the passengers were evacuated safely from Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight.

According to a report by PTI, the nose-wheel of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft collapsed after it went off the taxiway.

Further commenting on the matter a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said that there were no casualties as all the passengers were evacuated safely.

“All passengers were evacuated through ladder. All are safe. No casualties,” he said.

Post the incident, an inquiry has been ordered and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is also said to be investigating the matter personally.

The aircraft has been grounded for now.

First Published | 5 September 2017 9:15 AM
Read News On:

Abu Dhabi to Kochi flight

Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight

Cochin International

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Air India aircraft with 102 passengers veers off taxiway at Kochi airport

(Latest News in English from Newsx)