Savita Bhatti, wife of late comedian and actor Jaspal Bhatti, has been roped by Municipal Corporation Chandigarh as a brand ambassador for their Swachh Bharat campaign. She will be seen endorsing various cleanliness awareness programs across the capital city of Punjab and Haryana.

Delighted at the newly assigned role, Bhatti said that she will meticulously draw a layout plan and work systematically to execute Swachh Bharat Mission. She further said that she intends to reach to the maximum number of people through public campaigns, street plays, local events, etc to create awareness.

Savita Bhatti’s appointment as the brand ambassador was approved by the Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner B Purushartha as he personally handed her the consent letter.

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh in a statement said that they plan to engage celebrities in Swachh Bharat campaign as they are role models to the people. It also stated that top hotels, hospitals and other organisations will also be encouraged to part take in the campaign.