In yet another incident of selfie gone horribly wrong, an 8-year-old boy hailing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh accidentally shot himself in the head while trying to take a picture with a gun.

The boy, Junaid, was with his friends when he decided to take a selfie with the gun and post it on social media. Kaale, the boy’s friend was in possession of the firearm and handed it over to Junaid to click the daring picture with it.

While holding the gun in one hand and adjusting mobile phone in another, Junaid accidentally pulled the trigger of the loaded gun and shot himself fatally.

He was immediately rushed to the GTB hospital in Delhi where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Police was informed about the entire matter and they have taken Kaale into custody for the gun, and have launched a probe.