According to the recent reports, Mamata Banerjee led Bengal Government seems to locking horns with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over their chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event in Kolkata.

A controversy was sparked after a government owned auditorium in Kolkata — Mahajati Sadan — cancelled the booking for an event scheduled for early October where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was supposed to deliver a speech.

Apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was also scheduled to address the event. The event is scheduled to honour the role of Sister Nivedita in India’s nationalist movement.

According to a report by HT, one of the organiser of the event said that by July all the formalities were completed and authorities were informed about the VIP movement for the event. But recently on August 31, they received a call from Mahajati Sadan informing them that the booking has been cancelled.

Later, they asked for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police. However, NOC is not required in the matter but still the police was approached, the organiser added.

Speaking to HT, Rantideb Sengupta, general secretary of Sister Nivedita Mission Trust, said, “The authorities called us on September 1 and said the booking was cancelled for maintenance.”

Sources claimed that even though the subject of the event is not communally sensitive, the government might not be sure on the time the event is organised, as Muharram and Durga Pooja are falling subsequently on September 30 and October 1.

The organiser who was denied to hold the event at the government owned auditorium is currently on the lookout for a place the event could take place.

The RSS and other groups had already made it loud that they will be holding ‘shastra puja’ or weapon worship on September 30 which is Bijoya Dashami.

Commenting on the ‘shastra puja’ which is to be organised, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Weapons are best suited in the hands of Maa Durga. Just be careful so that there is no attempt to create tension on the Bijoya Dashami day in the name of sashtra puja, or procession with arms.”

Cancelling RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event of public interaction is not the first incident of Banerjee versus RSS saga.

Earlier in January, Kolkata Police denied permission for Bhagwat’s rally in the city but the high court ruled against the decision.