A- A A+

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Mangaluru Chalo’ rally was halted before it could even begin on Tuesday by Karnataka Police which has now resulted in breaking out of huge clashes between police and BJP workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Several BJP leaders are staging protests and police is taking preventive measures to contain the situation.

The rally was organised to protest against the killing of BJP and RSS workers in the state, demanding ban on Popular Front of India and KFSD. After addressing the rally, BJP leaders gave it a go but the cops present at the scene refused to permit the rally to proceed.

ALSO READ: Top 10 commitments by PM Modi for BRICS leadership in global transformation

When BJP supporters ignored the police order, number of preventive arrests were made and several vehicles were confiscated.

The matter escalated and clashes erupted between police forces and BJP supporters. R Ashoka, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Pratap Simha, Member of Parliament, are staging dharna in the middle of the road at Freedom Park.

While other BJP leaders — Shobha Karandlaje and S Muniraju — along with several supporters have been arrested by the police.

First Published | 5 September 2017 12:56 PM
Read News On:

bike rally

Managaluru Chalo

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Karnataka: Protests erupt after police halts BJP rally

(Latest News in English from Newsx)