Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Mangaluru Chalo’ rally was halted before it could even begin on Tuesday by Karnataka Police which has now resulted in breaking out of huge clashes between police and BJP workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Several BJP leaders are staging protests and police is taking preventive measures to contain the situation.

The rally was organised to protest against the killing of BJP and RSS workers in the state, demanding ban on Popular Front of India and KFSD. After addressing the rally, BJP leaders gave it a go but the cops present at the scene refused to permit the rally to proceed.

When BJP supporters ignored the police order, number of preventive arrests were made and several vehicles were confiscated.

Karnataka: Heavy security deployed in view of BJP's Mangaluru Chalo rally; visuals from Hubli. pic.twitter.com/9MAPyp26qN — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

The matter escalated and clashes erupted between police forces and BJP supporters. R Ashoka, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Pratap Simha, Member of Parliament, are staging dharna in the middle of the road at Freedom Park.

While other BJP leaders — Shobha Karandlaje and S Muniraju — along with several supporters have been arrested by the police.