Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday conveyed her best wishes and salutations to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and said they are the “true nation builders”.

“Teachers have the enormous responsibility to mould our future and provide them with the correct path of righteousness and we are forever indebted to the hard work they put in,” she said in a statement.

She said that a teacher or a “guru” is revered in the society for mentoring children, building their character and preparing them to face larger challenges in life.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President who was also an academician and philosopher.

“On Teachers’ Day, we remember and honour one of our greatest leaders and teachers, S. Radhakrishnan. His work, dedication and wisdom continue to inspire us generation after generation,” the Congress President added.