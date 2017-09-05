The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to ground over 130 pilots and 430 cabin crew members of Air India for allegedly giving a miss to pre and post-flight alcohol test.

According to a PTI report, Air India crew members who mostly fly to destinations like Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa had regularly been skipping the breath analyser test for some time, putting life of passengers at risk.

“The DGCA already brought it to the notice of Air India management that its 132 pilots and 434 cabin crew have evaded the mandatory breath analyser test, which is to be taken both before and after operating a flight. It is a safety violation and it (DGCA) is taking a suitable action against these crew members,” a source was quoted as saying.

DGCA has already served an utimatum to management of Air India for alleged violation of safety norms. All pilots and cabin crew are required to undergo breath analyser test before and after flights.

Earlier in February, DGCA had suspended the flying license of Air India’s then executive director for operations, Arvind Kathpalia after he was found ‘guilty’ of skipping the breath analyser test on one flight.

In 2016, 224 pilots and crew members of several airlines failed the alcohol test, as per a report.