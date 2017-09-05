In an unfortunate incident, an advanced Light Helicopter crashed in Eastern Ladakh around 1:30 PM on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, all crew members are being reported to be safe and so far there are no major injuries.

Senior commanders were on-board Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter that crashed in Eastern Ladakh, but all crew members are said to be safe.

However, a court of inquiry has been ordered into the Advanced Light Helicopter crash incident.

The advanced Light Helicopter is a utility helicopter developed and manufactured by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The helicopter can fly at a top speed of 282 km/h and weighs around 2,502 kg. An expected price of one helicopter costs around USD 5,000,000–6,200,000.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited …)