A day after taking charge of Water portfolio, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited three decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and said that small STPs locally controlled will be set for better results at minimal cost.

“Small STPs in large numbers controlled by locals will be set up across Delhi to treat sewage and recharge groundwater at minimal cost,” he tweeted after inspecting STPs in Nehru Park, Satya Sadan and NP Bangali Government School in Gole Market.

Sewage management is one of the major problems in Delhi which also results in choking of drains especially in monsoon season.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and NDMC. He asked the DJB to come with a roadmap for decentralised STPs all over Delhi.

“DJB will present the road map to the Chief Minister on Friday (September 8) on STPs in all colonies of Delhi with a special focus on the unauthorised colonies which face the woes of sewage the most,” said a government statement.

It added that the decentralised STPs would not only solve the crisis faced due to sewage, but will also produce huge amount of recycled water.

Kejriwal had asked the senior officials on Monday to come up with current status of water supply in all the colonies of Delhi, filling up of all vacant posts, presentation on decentralised STPs, specific deadline by which the DJB will be able to map colonies without tap water and the deadline for laying the pipelines.