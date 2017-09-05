The CBI on Tuesday said it has registered a case against Murari Lal Tayal, who was Principal Secretary to erstwhile Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and three family members on the charge of possessing disproportionate assets.

Apart from Tayal, his wife Savita, son Kartik and daughter Malvika and a firm Kappac Pharma Limited were named as accused in the case registered on Monday night under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with an ongoing CBI probe into the Manesar land scam case, agency officials said.

The agency said its investigation into the Manesar land scam case registered in August 2015 revealed that Tayal had acquired movable and immovable assets worth Rs 17.5 crore in his own name and those of his family by corrupt and illegal means and by misusing his official position.

Tayal was Principal Secretary to Hooda from March 6, 2005, to October 31, 2009.

According to officials, Tayal played an important role in various important administrative decisions, including release of land in Manesar area of Gurgaon (now Gurugram) district which was in the process of acquisition by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation through the Industries Department.