Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday told officials to find a way to ban glass bottles on beaches as shack owners suggested that drinks should only be served in cans on beaches.

“Considering the demand from beach shack operators to ban supply of drinks in glass bottles on the beaches, the Minister has directed the Tourism Department to work out a mechanism to bring in the necessary measures within the ambit of the law,” a spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry told reporters.

Ajgaonkar, at a meeting with the Shack Owners Welfare Society, also said that public conveniences like toilets, changing rooms and locker facilities were also being developed on the beaches under the central government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

“Ajgaonkar categorically stated that the government will crack down on activities such as drugs, illegal masseur activities and dance bars,” the spokesperson said.

Cruz Cardozo, the Society’s President, had requested the Minister to allow the use of beverage cans on beaches, instead of bottles, which are littered on the sand and cause pollution and often injuries to swimmers, the spokesperson said.

By amending the state excise act last year, the government had banned drinking in public places including beaches.

Goa, a top beach tourism destination in India, attracts more than six million tourists every year.