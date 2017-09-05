Assuring that the good work started by his predecessor Piyush Goyal will be continued, new Power Minister R.K. Singh on Tuesday said he would meet all standards of performance set by Goyal in making India energy-surplus.

“My efforts will be to meet his standards of performance… the Power Ministry has earned good name for itself in last three years. We will maintain that and improve further,” Singh told reporters after taking charge of the Power and New and Renewable Energy ministries here.

Goyal, who is the new Railway Minister following his elevation to cabinet rank, was present on the occasion.

“That is the determination which I give to this job,” Singh said.

“The country is now energy-surplus… he has done a great job here,” Singh added, referring to Goyal’s work in the Power and New and Renewable Energy ministries.

“There is will be great turnaround in railways as well,” he said regarding Goyal’s future stewardship.

“The power ministry team, including officials and friends from media, have supported me in the past three-and-half years,” Goyal said.

He also said that Singh has always been concerned about providing electricity to all homes and, under his leadership now, the Power Ministry will achieve new benchmarks of performance and targets.

Singh is Lok Sabha member from Arrah, Bihar. He has served as Union Home Secretary and was Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Health and Family Welfare, Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances and Law and Justice.

An IAS officer of the 1975 batch, Singh served in key positions like Secretary-Defence Production and Joint Secretary, Home.

He has also headed Home, Industries, Public Works and Agriculture Departments in the Bihar government.

Singh studied English Literature at St. Stephens College, Delhi, and later pursued a law degree.