A- A A+

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said teachers are the “best category” of nation builders but noted there is a dip in the standard of education because teachers are running away from their responsibility.

After meeting teachers who received awards on the occasion of Teachers Day, he said: “You are the best category of nation builders. India is a diverse nation… bringing all children to the mainstream is the responsibility of teachers.”

Kovind however said that there is a dip in the standard of education because “teachers are running away from their responsibility”.

ALSO READ: Teachers are ‘true nation builders’: Sonia Gandhi

He also called on teachers to try to understand the family and financial background of students so that they can bring all students to the same level.

“Without understanding the background of every student, uniformity cannot be brought,” he said in his speech in Hindi.

Pointing out that many teachers gave extra tuition to those who paid for it, he said it was like “selling education”.

“As per Indian tradition, education is not sold, it is given as a gift. If you convert it into tuition or coaching, what would be the difference in a trader and a teacher? You would be selling education,” he said.

 

First Published | 5 September 2017 7:28 PM
Read News On:

occasion of Teachers' Day

Ram Nath Kovind on Teachers day

Teacher's Day

Teachers day celebration

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Teachers are the best category of nation builders: President Ram Nath Kovind

(Latest News in English from Newsx)