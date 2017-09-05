Union Minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday said that she “terribly” liked fellow minister Nirmala Sitharamans elevation to the Defence Ministry.

“Mujhe Nirmala Sitharaman ka Defence Minister banna bahut achcha laga…jaisa Bihar me kehte hain, bhayanak achcha laga (I liked Niramala Sitharaman’s becoming the Defence Minister… as they say in Bihar, I terribly liked it),” Bharti said.

She said that the step shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincere about women empowerment.

Bharti herself was divested of the Ganga Rejuvenation portfolio in the latest Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman to take charge of the Defence Ministry after Indira Gandhi.

Not only Uma Bharti but former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who served from 2014 to 2017, also congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on being appointed the country’s first full-fledged woman Defence Minister.

“Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India’s next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best,” Parrikar had tweeted after she was sworn-in as cabinet minister and allocated the portfolio on September 3.