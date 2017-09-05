In a shocking incident, a senior journalist Gauri Lankesh have been shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru by miscreants on Tuesday evening.

According to initial reports, it’s being suggested as a premeditated murder. Around three assailants entered her Bengaluru residence and fired three shots at her as soon as she opened the door.

Gauri Lankesh was a famous writer, left leaning naxal sympathiser. She was the daughter of Lankesh who is a veteran journalist at her resident in Bengaluru.

Gauri was a very prominent figure in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s government scheme of things. She was representing artists, writers and scribes in Bengaluru. She was actively involved in government schemes.

Speaking on this unfortunate incident, Senior Journalist Madhav Das Nalapat said, “She was one of the bravest Journalist I have ever met and one who clearly used to speak her mind. What has happened is a shame for the country that a journalist of such a stature has been shot dead in barbaric way.