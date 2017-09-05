The Delhi Police on Tuesday told a court that it has received raw video footage from various news channels of the incident when few people allegedly raised anti-national slogans at Ramjas College in Delhi University.

Police told Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra that it was examining students and teachers to identify who allegedly raised anti-national slogans at Ramjas College.

Police earlier said that the authenticity of a video footage provided by the complainant was not clear as it had been obtained from unknown social network and media websites and “apparently looks doctored” and it had asked different electronic media and other sources to provide unedited and raw footage of the incident.

The court, hearing a criminal complaint from advocate Vivek Garg who alleged that “massive anti-national slogans” were raised by members of the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) at a Ramjas College event, listed the matter for September 14 for further hearing.

On February 21 and 22, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and activists of the AISA clashed at the college campus.

Police has told the court it was analysing the footage.