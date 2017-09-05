The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu seeking disqualification of its members Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, whom, it said, had “voluntarily given up the party membership”.

The JD-U contended in the letter that by attending the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal’s rally in Patna on August 27, Sharad Yadav and Ansari had “voluntarily given up party’s membership”.

“The National Executive, the National Council and the Legislative Party of JD-U had unanimously passed a resolution to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the face of huge corruption charges against Lalu Prasad and family.

“But Sharad Yadav chose to go different way. Now one person cannot be the entire party,” JD-U General Secretary Sanjay Jha said.

The JD(U) also attached newspaper clippings and other material running into around 100 pages to corroborate its case against Sharad Yadav and Ansari.

“There are precedents of disqualification from Rajya Sabha on this ground. So we hope they (Yadav and Ansari) will also be disqualified,” Jha said.