President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday assured a delegation of women’s groups of full support for the speedy passage of the womens reservation bill as it sought his backing for gender equality in politics.

The delegation updated Kovind on the present status of women in governance and the immediate passage of the bill. The President extended his full support, said a statement released by the delegation.

The delegation was led by Ranjana Kumari, Director Centre for Social Research. The other members were Sara Pilot, Chairperson, CEQUIN, Ranu Bhogal, Director (Policy, Research and Campaign), Oxfam, India; Vinodhini Moses, National General Secretary, YWCA of India and Gayatri Sharma, Director, Women Power Connect.

“We have got a very good response at the highest level of governance and sincerely hope that we will get the bill passed this year. Women’s groups will leave no stone unturned, and step up their campaign in the coming months,” said Ranjana Kumari.

The statement said: “Even after 70 years of Independence, crime against women is rampant and gender equality is completely lacking in every sphere of society. The status of women is best reflected in the political sphere, where women hold mere 12 per cent seats in Parliament and an average of 9 per cent in state assemblies in India.”

“Women’s groups believe that unless there are more women in politics, their concerns cannot be addressed consistently and effectively,” it added.