Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar told media persons said a total of 111 legislators attended the meeting and have agreed to abide by the decision of Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

A meeting of the party’s District Secretaries were also held.

According to Jayakumar, nine legislators belonging to the faction led by party General Secretary V.K.Sasikla – now in jail – and sidelined Deputy General Secretary T.T.V.Dinakaran have also extended their support to Palaniswami.

Jayakumar said the nine legislators are in a resort in Puducherry and could not attend the meeting but conveyed their support to Palaniswami over phone.

Party officials said the meeting also discussed about the removal of Sasikala from the party post at the general council meeting to be held on September 12 near here.

This is the second meeting of the AIADMK legislators convened after August 28, to which the Sasikala-Dinakaran faction was not invited. They have been invited for the Tuesday meeting.

The Sasikala-Dinkaran faction has around 20 legislators.

Following the death of AIADMK General Secretary and Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the party split into three factions.

The Election Commission has frozen the party’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol due to competing claims.

Last month, the two factions led by Palaniswami and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam merged. This group wants to oust Sasikala, who was a long-time aided to Jayalalithaa, as General Secretary.