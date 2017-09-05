A scrap dealer under depression for heavy business losses committed suicide after killing his wife and teenage son in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the late Monday night crime came to light on Tuesday when scrap dealer Om Prakash’s elder son informed Nihal Vihar Police Station.

Om Prakash, 45, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nihal Vihar while bodies of his wife Sujata, 43, and son Prince, 12, with stab wounds were found lying on the first floor.

A police officer reportedly quoted a suicide note of Om Prakash recovered from the spot: “Who will take care of my family after me? I have killed my son and wife and am going to commit suicide.”

His elder son Nitin, who works for a telecom company, had gone to his uncle’s house in the neighbourhood when the crime occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Singh said.

Nitin said he returned home early Tuesday morning and went to sleep in a room on the ground floor. When he was not called for breakfast, he called out his mother but got no response, Singh said.

He went upstairs and found his father hanging, and mother and brother lying in a pool of blood. A baseball bat, a blood-stained knife and the suicide note were lying around the bodies, he added.

Prima facie, Om Prakash hit his wife and son in their heads with the baseball bat while they were asleep. He later stabbed them half-a-dozen times each. When he was sure of their death, he wrote the note and hanged himself, the officer added.