Gaya Court on Wednesday will meet once again to pronounce the quantum of sentence against Rocky Yadav and three others in the Bihar road rage case for the murder of Aditya Sachdeva in May 2016 last year.

Rocky was accused of shooting Aditya Sachdeva after his Swift car overtook Rocky’s Land Rover on May 7. Rocky was arrested on May 11 and is currently lodged in Gaya Central Jail.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sachchidanand Singh had on August 31 adjourned the decision against Rocky Yadav, son of suspended Janata Dal (United) leader Manorama Devi and three others in the death of Aditya Sachdeva.

Notably, a year after Aditya Sachdeva, a class 12 student was killed in a road rage case; Gaya District Court held Rocky Yadav and 3 others guilty in the murder case. The Sessions court had reserved the quantum of sentencing for September 6.

In October last year, Rocky was granted bail by the Patna High Court but later the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and he was sent back to jail.

According to police, Rocky has confessed that he killed Sachdeva.

Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi, suspended Janata Dal-United MLC, is a powerful figure and his father Bindi Yadav is a criminal-turned-politician in Gaya.