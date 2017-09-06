Police has managed to secure the CCTV footage from the residence of 55-year-old journalist, Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead on Tuesday at around 7:30 PM. The CCTV footage shows the entire incident of how the journalist was followed and shot just outside her house.

According to reports, there is a possibility of the involvement of at least two assailants in the murder. The CCTV footage clearly shows one man wearing helmet and following Gauri within her compound.

Just after a few steps, the assailant fires multiple rounds at Gauri, who tries to run from the spot but collapses at the gate of her residence.

It is being suggested as a premeditated murder as the two assailants were waiting at the crime scene for the senior journalist to arrive.

Gauri’s family members have said that she was receiving death threats from a long time and it was due to their insistence that CCTV cameras were installed at her residence.

The family is demanding an immediate CBI investigation into the murder.

Condemning the killing of the journalist, RSS has appealed to the Karnataka government to launch an impartial probe into the matter and bring the criminals to book.